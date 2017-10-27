PH actors and actresses arrested for drug and alcohol abuse

- Mark Anthony Fernandez
- Arrested in Angeles City, Pampanga on October 5, 2016, after police found a kilo of marijuana in his Ford Mustang.
- Son of the late actor Rudy “Daboy” Fernandez and actress Alma Moreno.
Source: http://www.manilatimes.net/actor-faces-life-in-prison-for-marijuana-possession/289569/
- Sabrina M
- Arrested with two other men on September 27, 2016, as part of the QCPD’s drug bust.
- The QCPD seized plastic sachets with shabu and other drug paraphernalia.
Source: http://www.manilatimes.net/former-actress-falls-in-drug-bust/288111
- Krista Miller
- Arrested with a certain Aaron Medina in Valenzuela City on October 2016 in a buy-bust operation by the QCPD.
- It was suspected that Miller sold P3,000 worth of shabu to policemen, who worked undercover.
Source:http://www.manilatimes.net/sexy-actress-falls-in-drug-bust/289369/
- Baron Geisler
- Was arrested numerous times for extreme behavior.
- Previously arrested for acts of lasciviousness, most notably sexually harassing the daughter of actors William Martinez and Yayo Aguila.
- He was recently arrested for unjust vexation at a restaurant in Quezon City. Though it is not clear whether he was on drugs, Geisler admitted that he was drunk.
Source: http://www.manilatimes.net/baron-geisler-jailed-unjust-vexation/357129/
5. Cogie Domingo
- Arrested on October 27, 2017, after being caught by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency of allegedly selling drugs.
- He maintains innocence and claims that he has not sold drugs, in a press conference at the PDEA.
Source: http://www.manilatimes.net/update-actor-cogie-domingo-wife-arrested-anti-drug-operation- laguna/359002/
6. Nora Aunor (photo: TMT website)
- Arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport in 2005 for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
- Was cleared of charges, after undergoing rehabilitation in 2007.
- Former President Benigno Aquino 3rd cited this as the reason why he did not give a National Artist award to Aunor in 2014.
Source: http://www.manilatimes.net/drug-use-reason-for-noras-snub-aquino-admits/108339/
7. Karen Bordador
- The RX 93.1 Radio DJ was arrested, along with boyfriend Emilio Lim in August of 2016, after P3 million worth of ecstasy, marijuana, and marijuana oil were found at their condo in Pasig City.
- Her boyfriend, Lim, was a drug supplier in high end bars in Makati and in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).
- Despite denying involvement, Bordador, herself, had drugs seized from her by police.
Source: http://www.manilatimes.net/dj-karen-bordador-boyfriend-nabbed-in-drug-buy-bust/280062/
8. Alma Concepcion
- The former beauty queen was arrested in Guam in July 1998, after possessing shabu.
Source: http://www.topten.ph/2014/12/16/10-famous-pinoy-celebrities-caught-illegal-drugs/
9. Aurora Sevilla
- The former Mutya ng Pilipinas model was arrested in 2009 for peddling shabu in Mandaluyong City.
Source: http://www.topten.ph/2014/12/16/10-famous-pinoy-celebrities-caught-illegal-drugs/
10. Niño Muhlach (photo: TMT website, Muhlach is in the middle)
- The former child superstar was arrested at the Shopwise Supermarket by QC Police in 2007, for possessing shabu.
- His trial was not reported, as he requested police to keep the courtroom off-limits to the media.
Source: http://www.topten.ph/2014/12/16/10-famous-pinoy-celebrities-caught-illegal-drugs/
ARIC JOHN SY CUA
