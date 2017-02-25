PH adaptation of Shakespeare classic brings many firsts

The De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) brings both prominent theater figures and newcomers in staging Makbet, a Filipino version of the Shakespeare classic.

Adapted by the late National Artist for Theater and Literature Rolando Tinio, the play tells the story of Macbeth, a brave Scottish general who was prophesized that he would one day become King of Scotland. However, consumed by his ambition and his wife’s encouragement, Macbeth murdered King Duncan and took the Scottish throne for himself.

“The central issue in Shakespeare’s Macbeth is one of royal succession. Shakespeare chose to focus on the story of a Scottish King during the recent ascension of King James of Scotland to the British throne upon the death of Elizabeth 1, daughter of Henry the Eighth,” play director Nonon Padilla shares through a statement.

“Superficially, Macbeth maybe about serial murders and the obsessions with bloodlines but the central drama of Macbeth is the murder of the soul,” the recipient of the Philstage Gawad Buhay! For Lifetime Achievement in Theater recipient and Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Tanghalang Pilipino founder adds.

Taking on the titular role is venerated playwright and Palanca awardee George De Jesus 3rd. It will be his onstage, and not backstage, as his last performance as an actor was way back in 2015, for Haring Lear.

Also making a comeback onstage is Irma Adlawan. Fresh from her Best Actress win at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2016 for her film Oro, Adlawan will portray Lady Macbeth. Her latest theater-starrer was Tanghalang Pilipino’s Mga Buhay na Apoy which won her a Gawad Buhay for Outstanding Lead Female Performance.

Another first comes in the form of DLS-CSB president, Brother Dennis Magbanua FSC, who will be portraying the father figure King Duncan in his first acting role.

Set and Costume Design will be headed by Gino Gonzales, Fulbright scholar at New York University, where he took up scenography or the art of establishing an atmosphere or mood for a theatrical presentation. Shoko Matsumoto, Executive Director of Sinag Arts Foundation, is the lighting designer.

The cast and creatives will be supported by dedicated faculty and students of the college’s Theater Arts, Production Design, and Arts Management classes.

Makbet will be shown on Thursday and Friday, March 23 to 24, 2017, and Wednesday to Saturday, March 29 to April 1. Tickets are available through www.ticketworld.