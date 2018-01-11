PH, ADB seal $680-M loan packages

Two loan packages amounting to a total of $680 million were signed by the Philippine government and the Asian Development Bank on Wednesday.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd and ADB President Takehiko Nakao signed a $380-million loan agreement for the Improving Growth Corridors in Mindanao Road Sector Project (IGCMRSP) and led an official exchange of documents for the $300-million Encouraging Investment Through Capital Market Reforms (EICMR) Program-Subprogram 2.

“Modernization of our capital markets and infrastructure backbone are the two main tasks the Duterte administration seeks to accomplish over the next five years. These two loan packages fall squarely into the national priorities we have identified,” Dominguez said after the signing.

The first loan program involves the construction of about 280 kilometers of national primary, secondary and tertiary roads and bridges in the Zamboanga Peninsula and Tawi-Tawi. It aims to improve Mindanao’s links to international trade corridors.

“These are already in advanced stages of planning. We are looking at the first quarter of this year [as to when]we will begin to be bidding out the road network. For the three bridges in Tawi-Tawi, we are looking at a third quarter bidding,” Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said.

The ADB’s Nakao said Mindanao is an important component of the multilateral lender’s work in the Philippines.

“This project, ADB’s first Mindanao-specific loan in 16 years, builds on our strong partnership with the government over the last five decades to develop the infrastructure and economy of the country’s second largest island. We are pleased to support the Philippines in its effort to improve the lives and livelihood of people in southwestern Mindanao through this road project,” he said.

The capital markets reform program, meanwhile, will aid in accelerating investments in infrastructure by establishing a framework to diversify and broaden available funding sources.

Central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said the program would have three outcomes: the development and deepening of bond market, the ensurement of long term savings and investments and the promotion of capital market integration in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.