PH advances to Davis Cup Group II semis

The Philippines toppled Indonesia to advance to the semifinals of the 2017 Asia-Oceania Davis Cup Group II tie on Sunday at the Philippine Columbian Association indoor clay-shell court in Paco, Manila.

The Filipino Cuppers formally clinched the tie following Filipino-American Ruben Gonzales’ 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 win over David Agung Susanto in the reverse singles.

Gonzales earlier scored a 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 demolition of Aditya Hari Sasongko in the second singles while ATP World Tour campaigner Treat Conrad Huey and former Australian Open juniors doubles champion Francis Casey Alcantara clobbered Anthony Susanto and Sunu-Wahyu Trijati, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4, in doubles.

The Philippines will be facing the winner between Thailand and Kuwait.

Thailand holds a 2-1 edge against Kuwait in their own tie being held in Kuwait City.