PH agriculture output rises 1.47% in Q1

THE country’s agriculture output rose 1.47 percent in the first quarter of this year from compared to a year ago driven by growth across major subsectors, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In its quarterly Performance of Philippine Agriculture report, the PSA said gross value of agricultural production amounted to P444 billion in the first three months, an increase of 9 percent from last year’s P408 billion.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said the minimal growth was expected given the high base of 5.28 percent growth in the same period last year.

“Contributing to the sector’s performance were the production gains in the crops, livestock and poultry subsectors,” PSA said.

The crops subsector grew 1.79 percent in the quarter, contributing 53.76 percent to total agricultural output. The subsector grossed P252.2 billion at current prices, up by 8.24 percent from the previous year’s record.

The livestock subsector registered 2.11 percent growth in the first quarter, accounting for 16.96 percent of total agricultural production. Gross value of livestock production amounted to P75.5 billion at current prices, 15.46 percent higher than a year ago.

In the poultry subsector, production expanded by 5.24 percent, accounting for 15.93 percent of total agricultural output, while output in the fisheries subsector dropped 4.61 percent.

On the average, the PSA said farmgate prices were 7.36 percent higher during the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter last year. EIREENE JAIREE GOMEZ