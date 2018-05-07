PH agriculture output up 3.95% in 2017 – DA

Philippine agricultural production increased by 3.95 percent in 2017 amid unfavorable conditions that affected the sector, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

In a statement last Friday, the DA said its food production remained sustainable, despite weather disturbances and the bird-flu scare causing fishery and poultry production to drop in parts of Pampanga and Nueva Ejica provinces last year.

“[F]ood production…remained steady and sustainable, with the crops subsector securing a 6.69-percent increase for the whole year and contributing 51.20 percent to total agriculture production,” the department said.

Poultry production climbed by 4.73 percent in the last quarter of 2017, contributing 15.4 percent to total output.

The agency credited the increases to the “hard work and ingenuity of Filipino farmers and [fishermen], vegetable growers, livestock raisers and other stakeholders who continue to research, develop, and adopt new and modern technologies and farm systems.”

The statement came after 23 outstanding farmers and fishermen received last month awards and citations at the Gawad Saka at Malacañang, which paid tribute to their accomplishments.

May is Farmers and Fisherfolk’s Month by virtue of Proclamation 33, signed in 1989. It aims to honor agricultural laborers who work toward sustaining the country’s food production.