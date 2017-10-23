PH AirAsia to make Clark airline’s main hub

PHILIPPINES AirAsia said it will make Clark International Airport (CRK) its main hub in the country.

Advertisements

“We plan to establish Clark as a main hub,” Philippines AirAsia President and Chief Executive Officer Dexter Comendador said in a press briefing on Thursday, adding that the government “has been so gracious” to approve their request.

According to Comendador, Clark will serve their usual routes such as Macau, China, and Singapore.

He said Philippines AirAsia is targeting to have 70 planes in the next 10 years and around 40 of those planes will be based in Clark.

“We only lack airplanes and parking space. That’s why we need Clark,” he said.

Comendador also said he is hopeful that the government will waive the travel tax at the CRK to encourage tourism in the area.

“Only airport landing and navigation (fees) have been waived in Clark for five years,” he said.

But Comendador noted that AirAsia is apprehensive of the plan to offer to private entities the development of the new Clark Airport International Terminal under the government’s public-private partnership (PPP) program.

“Our apprehension is the shifting to PPP for the operations. Don’t ask money from us. We are in-charge of bringing traffic to you,” Comendador said, referring to private entities that might soon take over CRK’s operations.

Comendador earlier said AirAsia was willing to design low-cost carrier terminals for airports in the country. An airport operator can then earn money from the malls and food chains that will be located inside the airport.

“Collect payments from the concessionaires. They will be the ones who will be earning profit,” he said.