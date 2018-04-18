PH AirAsia to launch Clark-Cebu flights starting May

PHILIPPINES Air Asia said it will start operating flights between Clark and Cebu on May 11, 2018 as it expands its domestic network from the Clark hub in Pampanga.

“Our commitment is to make air travel more affordable, convenient and accessible to travelers especially outside Metro Manila through our superb service and signature low fares,” Philippines Air Asia Chief Executive Officer Dexter Comendador said in a statement.

“AirAsia is here to support the government’s flagship projects to boost tourism and trade. We aim to better connect Clark to secondary cities within the Philippines like Iloilo, Davao, Tacloban and Cebu followed by inter-Asean connectivity where the AirAsia Group has a massive network covering over 120 destinations in the whole of Asean, in greater Asia, Australia, United States and beyond,” Comendador added.

Flight Z2901 from Clark to Cebu and flight Z2902 from Cebu to Clark will fly during Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.