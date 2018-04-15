PH AirAsia to operate direct flights between Cebu and Shenzhen starting on May 9

PHILIPPINES AirAsia will operate direct flights between Cebu and Shenzhen starting on May 9, the airlines firm said on Sunday.

The airline company is offering a promo rate for as low as P888 for a one-way trip, which is now available for booking until April 22. The travel period will be between May 9 and October 27.

“The addition of our first China route from Cebu hub enables us to further strengthen our network outside Metro Manila and open up new and exciting places to visit this summer,” AirAsia Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Dexter Comendador said in a statement.

“Cebuano travelers will be delighted to experience Shenzhen’s modern metropolis and marvel at how the southern city that links Hong Kong to mainland China built the world’s largest electric bus fleet, massive malls, contemporary buildings and amusement parks,” Comendador added.

Philippines AirAsia said it would add more flights to other leisure destinations following the temporary shutdown of Boracay island, while reducing the frequency of trips of the airline company to Caticlan and Kalibo.

More flights will be added to Cebu, Davao, Palawan, Bohol and Iloilo, the airlines firm said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO