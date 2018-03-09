PH airport authorities prepare for surge in tourists during Lent

THE MANILA International Airport Authority (MIAA) is gearing up for the surge in the number of foreign and domestic travelers during the Lenten season, its General Manager Ed Monreal said on Friday.

Monreal said the MIAA was now coordinating with airline representatives, the Bureau of Customs (BoC), Bureau of Immigration, Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (Avsegroup), Airport Police Department, and security agencies to ensure their personnel are present to accommodate and protect the riding public.

Airline firms are also advising passengers to be at the airport three hours before departure. Welcome and send off parties should be minimized to avoid congestion at the terminals, the MIAA said.

Monreal also said that brand new air conditioners were installed at NAIA Terminal 3, especially in the domestic area where a heavy volume of passengers was expected to arrive.

A help desk was also put up in the four terminals of NAIA to assist incoming local and foreign passengers.

Monreal said the authority would be stricter in access control procedures and more security personnel would be deployed at the parking areas of NAIA.

Passengers are encouraged to give their feedbacks via hotline 0917-TextNAIA (8396242).

Monreal also instructed the Public Affairs Division personnel to assist senior citizens and persons with disabilities for their convenience.

In 2016, about 623,000 international passengers arrived at NAIA and more than 624,000 domestic passengers came to spend the Holy Week with their families. BENJIE L. VERGARA