PH all set for maiden panda bond offering

The Philippines will issue its first panda bonds today under a government initiative to expand the country’s funding sources and fuel a massive infrastructure initiative.

The 1.46 billion worth of renminbi-denominated securities with a three-year tenor will be made available March 20 in the onshore Chinese bond market with a March 23 settlement date, the Bureau of the Treasury said in a statement.

“We are upbeat about this activity because of the significant interest from the market based on the inquiries and feedback we have received,” National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon was quoted as saying.

Panda bonds are debt papers sold in China by non-Chinese issuer.

The Philippines’ offering has been rated “AAA” by China Lianhe Credit Rating Co. Ltd.

Offshore investors will be able to participate via the Bond Connect scheme and increased demand will allow the country to secure a favorable rate upon pricing, the Treasury said.

Proceeds will be deposited with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and will help fund the government’s infrastructure needs and other financing requirements.

“We are confident of the success of the Philippine’s first venture in the panda bond market. This is one of the concrete results of President [Rodrigo] Duterte’s independent foreign policy,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said.

Central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said the issuance was timely given the sustained strengthening of the Philippines’ credit profile, which he attributed to an extended and continuing effort to implement structural reforms.

“Investors have been encouraged to invest because the Philippines is one of the fastest growing economies in the region with a strong record in inflation management. Moreover, the country enjoys resilient external payments position, improving debt dynamics, and stable banking system,” Guinigundo said.

The Philippines is currently rated “Baa2” by Moody’s Investors Service and “BBB” by S&P Global Ratings and

Fitch Ratings, all one notch higher than minimum investment grade.

The issuance follows an international roadshow held from March 14 to 16.

Philippine officials met with potential investors in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China to discus the offering and to provide updates on the Philippine economy, the Treasury said.

Officials have said that the inaugural panda bond issuance is an affirmation of the Philippines’ improving bilateral ties with China and the increasing relevance of the renminbi.

In 2016, the International Monetary Fund included the renminbi in its Special Drawing Rights basket of currencies.