PH allays fears of inaction on China incursion in territorial waters, airs concerns via diplomatic channels

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday assured Filipinos that appropriate diplomatic actions were being undertaken in relation to reports about the landing and takeoff drills of nuclear-capable bombers by China in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

In a statement released by the DFA days after the activities of China in the contested waters were reported by the media, it said that the Duterte administration has expressed concern through proper channels over the development but has chosen not to make it public.

“While appropriate language, whether expressions of condemnation or concern, over certain developments are clearly conveyed through diplomatic channels, it is not our policy to publicize every action taken by the Philippine Government,” the DFA said.

At the same time, the department said that it was closely monitoring developments in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and has coordinated with the other relevant departments and agencies for additional information.

It said that it would remain committed to protecting every single inch of the Philippine territory and areas, where the country has sovereign rights over.

“In professionally and prudently advancing our interests in the West Philippine Sea and the South China Sea, we will always be guided by our patriotic duty to protect the Filipino people and defend our sovereignty,” DFA added.

The foreign affairs department noted that the country has gained much under the administration of President Rodrigo Durterte, particularly in fighting for Philippine rights under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and has been taking a different approach to avoid any drawbacks and challenges.

Several lawmakers have urged the DFA to file a protest against China in connection with its aggressive action over the West Philippine Sea, which could also threaten the peace and stability in the area.

Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros even noted that China has virtually threatened the Philippines with nuclear war with its landing of bombers in the Paracel Islands, which are also being claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA