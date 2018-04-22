PH Am Match Play gets going at Orchard

The Philippine Amateur Open Match Play Golf Championships unfold today with the country’s leading amateurs and rising stars hoping to build up confidence and momentum in the 36-hole stroke play elims starting today at the Orchard Golf and Country Club’s Players course in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Peter Tyler Po braces for a fierce challenge from a number of bidders out to foil his back-to-back title drive in the men’s division while keen competition is also seen in the women’s side of the week-long event sponsored by MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

Po, 18, is hoping to recall the form that netted him a 4&3 victory over Jolo Magcalayo last year, more so after the Cebuano bet took an early exit in the recent MVPSF Visayas Regional Match Play where he was booted out right in the second round.

But he has vowed to redeem himself with a strong showing this week, along with a slew of others, led by club bets Kristoffer Arevalo, Joaquin Gomez, Michael Pizarro and Sean Ramos and Leandro Bagtas, Aldo Barro, Aidric Chan, Carl Corpus, David Guangko, Riggs Illescas, Luigi Guerrero, Francis Lanuza and Aniceto Mandanas.

Gabby Macalaguim, Don Padilla, Pierre Ticzon and siblings Bernard and Delfin Trinos are also vying in the event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines with Koreans Kim Sang Jin, Lee Sang Min and Sung Yeon Soo also seeking to spoil the locals’ bids.

For details, call the organizing National Golf Association of the Philippines at 7065926 or at Orchard GCC at 9822000 local 2241.

A tight finish also looms in women’s division with Harmie Constantino, Laia Barro, Laurea Duque, Mikha Fortuna, Sofia Legaspi and Sam Lopez headlining the compact field.

Focus will also be on Mactan Golf Club’s Angela Mangana, who is shooting for a follow-up to her surprise victory in the MVPSF Visayas Regional Match Play.

Others in the fold are Koreans Jang Yun Ji, Kim Hui Won, Kim Seo Young and Kwon Taeyon and Singapore’s Jacqueline Young.

The field will dispute the placing in a 36-hole stroke play elims with the top 32 in the men’s and top 16 in the ladies advancing to the knockout phase starting Wednesday.

The survivors will then play two rounds on Thursday for the quarterfinals and semifinals with the finals in both sides, a 36-hole affair, set on Friday.

Also up for grabs are the boys and girls’ titles in the Special Division with Mikhaela Constantino and Koreans Jeong Yeaheun and Kwon Min Seo leading the girls’ cast and Santino Pineda and Jaehyun Jung of Korea bannering the boys’ roster.