PH Ambassador to US gets nod of Commission on Appointments

THE Commission on Appointments (CA) has confirmed the nomination of Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez.

No opposition was raised against Romualdez’s nomination but some members of the CA foreign affairs committee chaired by Sen. Panfilo Lacson asked him several questions on issues regarding his plans about the “Balanggiga bells”, and the new immigration policy of the US.

Lacson was the one who endorsed the confirmation of Romualdez in plenary, which was seconded by Sens. Loren Legarda, Juan Miguel Zubiri and Vicente Sotto 3rd on Wednesday. JEFF ANTIPORDA