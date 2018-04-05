PH among Asia’s booming tourist spots

The Philippines has been tagged as one of Asia’s hottest tourism spots in a recent Forbes.com article that cites infrastructure and connectivity improvements amid continuing image problems.

The March 28 article, penned by contributor Carol Ramoran-Malasig and titled “The 5 Spots in Asia That Are Booming With Tourists in 2018”, listed the country, along with Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea, as experiencing a “marked uptick” in visitor arrivals.

The Philippines was said to have experienced 10.96% growth in 2017 tourist numbers, or 6.6 million, with over 675,000 coming from Europe — 7.3 percent higher compared to the previous year.

“Whatever challenges we may have in any market, it is encouraging to see that the Philippines’ total tourism figures still continue to grow, which is a strong indication of a global interest for traveling to the Philippines…, tourism attaché Margarita Valdes was quoted as saying.

Despite setbacks from the Marawi crisis and continued concerns over peace and order, Valdes said these issues were being addressed.

Local infrastructure improvements have allowed top destinations to be served by domestic airports and new international connections such as Qatar Airways’ adding Doha to Cebu and Davao routes have opened up.

The report was welcomed by the Department of Tourism, which noted recent renovations at the Iloilo International Airport, Bacolod-Silay Airport, Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental, and the New Bohol International Airport in Panglao.

Improved air connectivity is also expected to follow the country’s hosting of Routes Asia 2019 in Cebu next year, the department said.

Sea connectivity is also being boosted with major shipping firms such as Norwegian Cruise Lines and Windstar Cruises set to visit for the first time.

“Several cruise ships will also be returning and some even increasing port calls including MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines’ Ovation of the Seas, Silversea Cruises’ Silver Whisper and Silver Shadow, and Crystal Cruises,” the department claimed.

The other countries included in the list are: Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea.