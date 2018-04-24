PH apologizes to Kuwait for rescue of Filipino workers but says action ‘necessary’

THE Philippines, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), on Tuesday apologized to the government of Kuwait for its rescue of Filipino workers from their employers there, which was viewed as a violation of the Gulf state’s laws.

“Again we are apologizing for certain incidents that the Kuwatis view as violation of their sovereignty but we have explained to them that these acts we felt were necessary to saving and protecting Filipino lives,” said Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano in an interview with the media.

Cayetano said that the Philippine embassy staged the rescue mission following a number of requests from Filipino workers themselves.

Cayetano said that as a general rule the Philippine embassy always coordinated with the Kuwaiti government. However there are certain exceptions, particularly when there is threat to the safety of Filipinos.

“So it is in this spirit that I apologize to my counterpart and we apologize to the Kuwaiti government, to the Kuwaiti people and the leaders of Kuwait if they were offended by some actions taken by the Philippine embassy in Kuwait,” Cayetano said.

The President, together with Cayetano, and some Cabinet officials met with Kuwaiti Ambassador Musaed Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh on Monday night in Davao City to discuss several issues, including the ongoing rescue mission.

Cayetano said a follow-up meeting was done on Tuesday morning to discuss the draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Philippines and Kuwait to include certain amendments, which he did not elaborate.

He also said the Kuwaiti ambassador accepted his explanation that it was all done in the spirit of protecting Filipinos.

In that meeting, Cayetano said that Kuwait has committed to protect Filipinos and to put in a mechanism of cooperation and corroboration to ensure immediate assistance to those seeking it.

As for the alleged request to expel the Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait Renato Villa, Cayetano said there was no explicit request for him to be recalled or have him expelled and that the Kuwaiti officials just wanted a clarification on his actions.

“They understand the actions but they also insist that the laws of Kuwait should be followed to the letter,” he added.

Cayetano also called on all OFWs not to hesitate to inform the embassy if their employers were abusing them so that the necessary actions would be taken. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA