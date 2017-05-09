PH April Auto sales up 4.8%

THE Philippine automotive industry recorded 4.8 percent year-on-year sales growth in April, a slower than anticipated start to the second quarter, which was attributed to fewer working days during the month.

Based on combined sales reports of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), April 2017 sales reached 29,038 units versus 27,697 units a year earlier.

“The modest growth in April may be attributed to the fewer number of working days during the month,” Campi President Rommel Gutierrez said on Monday.

The report showed, however, that most segments performed well last month. The passenger car segment was an exception, with total sales reaching 9,862 units in April, down by less than 1 percent from 9,920 units sold in the same month in 2016. The segment accounted for almost 34 percent of the total vehicle units sold last month.

On the other hand, the commercial vehicle segment collectively increased to 19,176 units sold, an increase of 7.9 percent over the 17,777 units sold in April last year.

Most categories within the commercial vehicle segment increased on a year-on-year basis. Only Category V trucks and buses declined, dropping 21.2 percent with 119 units sold last month from 151 units sold in April 2016.

Among manufacturers, Ford Philippines’ April retail sales of 2,613 vehicles were led by its top-selling nameplates EcoSport, Everest, and Ranger.

“The market fundamentals remain strong, and our outlook through the remainder of the year is optimistic as we work with our dealers to continue delivering world-class Ford vehicles and further enhance our overall customer and ownership experience,” Ford Philippines Managing Director Lance Mosley said.

The EcoSport led Ford’s April performance with sales rising 4 percent year-over-year to 866 vehicles, pushing its year-to-date sales up 25 percent to 3,333 vehicles.

The Ranger delivered sales of 731 vehicles in April, helping drive its year-to-date sales up 13 percent from the same period last year to 2,884 vehicles.

The Everest remained Ford’s top-selling product with year-to-date sales totaling 3,568 vehicles, including April sales of 848 vehicles.

Ford’s North American-built models also contributed to the April performance with sales of the Explorer premium mid-size SUV rising 13 percent from a year ago to 90 vehicles and Mustang notching 24 customer deliveries in April.

Ford’s April performance kept it in third place in terms of market share, ahead of Honda and Isuzu but trailing Mitsubishi, which had a 17.76 percent share of the Philippine market in April, and industry leader Toyota, which claimed a strong 43.42 percent market share.