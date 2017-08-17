PH archers cop bronze in SEAG

The Philippines earned another medal—a bronze—in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) archery competition being held at the NSC Synthetic Turf inside the Bukit Jalil Sports Complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Paul Marton Dela Cruz, Joseph Benjamin Vicencio and Earl Benjamin Yap joined forces to post 233 points on 57-58-58-60 to beat Vietnam in the battle-for-third of the men’s compound team event.

The Vietnamese had 230 (57-59-56-58).

Malaysians Lee Kin Lip, Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki and Zulfadli Ruslan defeated Singaporeans An Hang Ten, Alan Lee and Pang Toh Jin, 228-222, in the championship round to claim the top honors.

It was Dela Cruz’s second medal after winning a bronze in the men’s individual compound category on Wednesday.

The Filipino archers shoot for a gold medal in the compound mixed category scheduled today.

Meanwhile, the men’s national team suffered its second straight loss in the water polo competition at the National Aquatics Center.

The squad absorbed a close 5-7 decision against reigning champion Singapore.

The Philippines actually had a good start, nailing a 2-1 edge after the first quarter.

But the Singaporeans unleashed a 4-1 run to take the lead, 5-3, going at the halftime then both teams scored two goals each in the last two quarters.

Singapore and Indonesia grabbed the top two spots with two wins (four points) each while Malaysia is No.3 with one win and one loss (two points) followed by the Philippines with one win and two losses (two points) and Thailand with three losses.

The Filipinos must win against the Indonesians on Sunday with a huge winning-margin to keep their podium-finish hopes alive.