PH archers to join World Cup in China

The Philippine will send a 16-member archery delegation to the World Cup in China.

The World Archery Philippines (WAP) said the World Cup slated May 17 to 21 in Shanghai, will serve a tune-up tournament for the athletes who will see action in the Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia this August.

The delegation is headed by Olympian Mark Javier and many-time Asian Cup medalist Earl Yap.

Recurve event experts Flor Matan , Gabriel Moreno, Kareel Hongitan and Nicole Tagle, and Compound event top bets Amaya Cojuangco, Jennifer Chan and Paul De La Cruz are also in team together with Mary Queen Ybanez, Pia Bidaure, Rogelio Tremedal, Abigail Tindugan, Kim Concepcion, Joseph Vicencio and Niron Concepcion.

National coaches Clint Sayo and Joy Marino said the World Cup would gauge the skills of the Filipino athletes against rivals who also compete in the SEA Games.

Aside from the World Cup, the national archers will attend a training camp and compete in the World Cup leg 3 in the United States next month. Also scheduled is the team’s participate in the Asia Cup leg 3 in Taiwan in July.

