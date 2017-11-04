PH Archery Cup 3rd leg rolls off Nov 17

The third leg of Philippine Archery Cup will be held from November 17 to 19 at the Xavier School in Mandaluyong City.

Over 150 archers are expected to join the three-day event that features bare bow, recurve and compound tilts.

“All the national team players should play in this leg if they want the spot in the Asian Games. They should work hard for it,” World Archery Philippines (WAP) secretary-general Rosendo Sombrio said on Saturday.

The final leg of the WAP annual competition will also serve as the second qualifier for the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Sombrio said the three-leg archery competition would also serve as a prelude to the national finals where slots for the Philippine team are at stake.

“Besides the competition itself, this tournament paves the way for budding archers to showcase their skills and passion for the sport. We want more Filipinos to engage in this sport,” he said.

The event will determine the final line-up of both recurve and compound players for next year’s Games. Sombrio said that they added a new high-speed camera on the archers home base in Quezon City to correct flaws in the archers shooting form.

He is hoping that with the equipment, the archers can be at par with their international rivals.

During the previous leg, national archers Florante Matan and Nicole Marie Tagle topped the recurve Olympic round while Earl Yap and Amaya Paz-Cojuangco clinched the gold medals in the seniors compound category last September in Dumaguete City.