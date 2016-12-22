PH Army holds own war games

THE Philippine Army is expecting to strengthen the war fighting capabilities of its troops through military exercises of its own such as the Joint Combined Arms Training Exercise (JCATEX) held in Fort Ramon Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, recently.

The Army’s Training and Doctrine Command (Tradoc) under Brig. Gen. Herminigildo Francisco Aquino led the JCATEX that was participated in by 694 students of different career courses from various schools under the command such as combat arms school; combat support school; combat service support school; Army leadership development center; armor school; Intelligence School; and Civil-Military Operations School.

According to Capt. Alberto Caber, chief of the Tradoc’s public affairs office, highlights of the activity were military operation in urban terrain; battle drills and situational exercises; field training exercises; live fire exercises of 105 howitzers and mortars; and command post exercises.

In addition, two engineer platoon students of the Philippine Navy also took part in the exercise while the Philippine Air Force also performed close air support, troops insertion and casualty evacuation exercises.

“By synchronizing combined arms and applying them simultaneously, maneuver units can achieve a greater effect. To integrate all arms into the fight, maneuver leaders must have an understanding of systems’ capabilities and employment methods that go beyond individual branch competencies. Importantly, maneuver leaders must be able to integrate, not only Army, but also Air Force and Navy service capabilities into operations with a particular emphasis on joint intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and fire capabilities,” Aquino explained.

The Army official said the implementation of the training is in compliance with a directive of higher headquarters geared to infuse in each participant realistic scenarios that measure their preparedness for real-life combat.