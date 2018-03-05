PH Army identifies new ‘IS emir’ for Southeast Asia

A NEW “emir” of the Islamic State (IS) for Southeast Asia has emerged following the death of Isnilon Hapilon during the five-month siege of Marawi City, the Philippine Army revealed.

Abu Dar is a “full-blooded” Maranao and resident of Lanao del Sur, according to Maj. Ronald Suscano, spokesman for the Army’s 1st Infantry Division (ID), adding that the terrorist was a former sub-leader under Hapilon.

Citing information received, Suscano said that Dar was the cash “courier” during the onslaught in Marawi City which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 persons who included soldiers, civilians and members and leaders of the IS-inspired Maute group, which led the attacks.

“[Dar replaced] Hapilon because Isnilon Hapilon was the main leader of the Maute-ISIS in the whole Southeast Asia. The Maute brothers serve as staff of Isnilon Hapilon, I think that the Maute brothers were already wiped out,” he told reporters.

Suscano said that the parents of Dar both came from Lanao del Sur.

Hapilon, however, was more “radical” compared to Dar since the slain IS leader was more experienced, well trained, and much older than his successor.

“I am just not sure how old Hapilon was. But he has more experience while Abu Dar, among the sub-leaders who are alive, stands as one of the more advanced and knows all the connections which is why he replaced Hapilon as the ‘emir’ or the leader [for IS in Southeast Asia],” Suscano said.

He said that Dar was within the municipality of Pagayawan in Lanao del Sur, adding that the terror leader has been in the area most of the time since it is his his birthplace and where some of his relatives are.

“The only thing keeping Abu Dar strong is that he has connections with foreign terrorists because of the support he has been getting from them,” Suscano said.

“There are remaining foreign terrorists. So those are the ones accompanying him for now. We cannot just determine if how many [foreign terrorists]are still there and who they are,” he said. DEMPSEY REYES