PH, Asean ‘strongly condemn’ violent extremism, terrorism

THE Philippines led the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in reiterating its “strong condemnation” of violent extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

President Rodrigo Duterte, chairman of the 31st Asean Summit and Related Summits, stressed this point in his 28-page Chairman’s statement released by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday.

Manila hosted the Asean Summit from November 13 to 14, which was attended by 20 leaders from Asean and the regional bloc’s dialogue partners from Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, United States, European Union (EU), and United Nations (UN).

“We are committed to effectively implement the Asean Convention on Counter Terrorism (ACCT), while taking into account the international instruments and guidelines, including the UN Global Counter Terrorism Strategy, and the United Nations Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism through deradicalization, preventive education, involvement of women and youth as well as the promotion of peace and moderation as a counter-narrative,” the President said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO