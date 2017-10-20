PH, Asean working on disaster risk insurance

The Philippines is working with fellow Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) members on initiatives that will help communities recover faster from the impact of natural disasters and climate change, the Finance department said.

Advertisements

In a statement on Thursday, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the country was also working on improving building standards to ensure that structures were climate-resilient and was expediting irrigation initiatives to mitigate the impact of erratic climate patterns resulting from global warming.

“We are working with the different Asean countries as well as our different agencies to improve catastrophic reinsurance, to improve the standards for construction of homes and buildings. We are working with [the]Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture to mitigate the effects of climate change,” he said.

Dominguez said he had assigned Finance Assistant Secretary Paola Alvarez to focus on developing mechanisms that would make disaster-prone areas more resilient.

The Finance chief said the impact of climate change was being increasingly felt in the Philippines particularly in Mindanao, which used to be mostly typhoon-free but is now in the path of many storms.

“We had typhoons once every 70 years in Mindanao,” Dominguez noted.

“However, now we are observing that with climate change, the typhoons seem to be forming further south in the Pacific Ocean, which brings northern Mindanao directly in the path of the typhoons,” he added.

Dominguez said climate change had led to flashfloods in Cagayan de Oro and Iligan, two of Mindanao’s highly urbanized cities, and in the major food-producing province of Bukidnon.

A P1-billion facility under the Parametric Insurance Pilot project was recently made available to 25 disaster-prone provinces to help local officials better respond to natural calamities.

The Parametric Insurance Pilot project will have quick-disbursing payouts where amounts will depend on loss triggers determined through a catastrophic risk model developed by the Finance department in 2014.