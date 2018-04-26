PH asks Kuwait to explain after ‘disturbing’ departure order to PH envoy

THE Kuwaiti government’s order to expel Ambassador Renato Villa is “deeply disturbing” and “inconsistent” with Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Philippines Musaed Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh’s recent assurances to Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In a statement on Thursday, the DFA said it would ask the ambassador to explain why the Kuwaiti Government reneged on the agreement reached with him to work together to move bilateral relations between the Philippines and Kuwait forward.



“In discussions at every level with Kuwait, the Philippines has always emphasized that the well-being of Filipino nationals wherever they may be will always be of paramount importance,” the DFA said.



Cayetano met with Althwaikh on Tuesday morning and explained the rescue efforts by the Philippine embassy on distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in Kuwait.



Cayetano said he told the Kuwaiti ambassador that the Philippine government had to act upon receiving requests for help from OFWs.



“It is in this spirit that I apologized to my counterpart and we apologized to the Kuwaiti government, Kuwaiti people and the leaders of Kuwait if they were offended by some actions taken by the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait,” Cayetano said in an interview with reporters on Tuesday.



“We have explained to their ambassador and their ambassador has accepted this explanation,” he added.

The foreign affairs department also maintained that the protection of the rights and the promotion of the welfare of Filipinos abroad would always be the guiding principle of the Philippines in its relationship with countries around the world, including Kuwait. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA



