PH athletics legend Sulaiman passes away at 75

The Philippines has lost another sports legend in Mona Sulaiman.

Suilaman, Asia’s track queen back in the 1960s, succumbed to numerous illnesses on Thursday night at the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City.

She was 75 years old.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez vowed to extend support to Sulaiman’s family.

“PSC will take good care of Mona Sulaiman. This is to recognize her contribution to Philippine sports,” said Ramirez.

Sulaiman won three gold and one bronze medals in the 1962 Asian Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Known then as Asia’s fastest woman, Sulaiman dominated the women’s 100m dash with a record-breaking 11.8-second, beating Japan’s Ikuko Yoda and Takako Inokuchi who both registered 12.3 seconds.

Sulaiman also sizzled in the 200m dash with 24.5 second, outclassing Japan’s Haruko Yamazaki (25.7) and Sri Lanka’s Nirmala Dissanayake (25.8).

She also steered the women’s team to another record-breaking feat in the 4x100m relay.

Sulaiman along with Aida Molinos, Francisca Sanopal and Inocencia Solis posted 48.6 seconds to topple teams from Japan and Indonesia.

Sulaiman also won a bronze in shot put with 11.97m behind Japanese Seiko Obonai’s 14.04m and Yasuko Matsuda’s 13.71m.

“We consider her as one of our sports heroes. That’s why she deserved to be recognized and taken cared of until the end,” added Ramirez.

Besides her stellar performance in the Asian Games, Sulaiman also qualified for the Olympic Games in 1960 in Rome, Italy and in 1964 in Tokyo, Japan.