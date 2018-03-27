Wednesday, March 28, 2018
    PH Azkals down Tajikistan, seal first Asian Cup appearance

    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

     THE Philippine Azkals marked history as they secured their first Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup appearance after beating Tajikistan, 2-1, on Tuesday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

    Kevin Ingreso headed home the equalizer off a lovely cross by Iain Ramsay in the 74th minute before captain Phil Younghusband drained his 50th international goal for the national men’s football team with a successful penalty kick in the 90th.

    Nazarov Akhtam scored the opening goal for Tajisktan as he converted from the spot for Tajikistan in the 64th. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

