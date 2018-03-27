PH Azkals down Tajikistan, seal first Asian Cup appearance

THE Philippine Azkals marked history as they secured their first Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup appearance after beating Tajikistan, 2-1, on Tuesday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Kevin Ingreso headed home the equalizer off a lovely cross by Iain Ramsay in the 74th minute before captain Phil Younghusband drained his 50th international goal for the national men’s football team with a successful penalty kick in the 90th.

Nazarov Akhtam scored the opening goal for Tajisktan as he converted from the spot for Tajikistan in the 64th. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

