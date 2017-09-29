PH bags one more gold in Asia Masters Athletics

The national masters athletics team earned one gold and one bronze on the final day of the 20th Asia Masters Athletics Championships held at the Jiangsu Rugao Olympic Sports Center in Rugao, China.

Former Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and Philippine javelin throw record holder Danilo Fresnido added one more gold to the haul after dominating the 40 years category men’s javelin throw.

Arnel Lobos, Emerson Obiena, Edward Obiena and Julio Bayaban chipped in one bronze from the men’s 4x100m relay (50 years) in the tournament participated in by more than 40 countries from Asia, the Americas, Oceania and Europe.

Overall, the Filipino tracksters will be going home with five gold, five silver and six bronze medals for a 12th place finish.

Veteran campaigner Erlinda Lavandia led the squad with two gold (women’s javelin throw and shotput 65 years) and two silver (discus throw and hammer throw).

The other gold medalists were Asian Masters pole vault record holder Emerson Obiena (men’s pole vault 50 years) and Bayaban (men’s 100m dash 55 years).

The silver medalists were Edward Obiena (men’s pole vault 50 years), Lobos (men’s long jump 60 years) and former Southeast Asian Games steeplechase champion Rene Herrera (men’s 3,000m steeplechase 35 years) while the bronze medals came from Herrera (men’s 1,500m run and 5,000m run), Salve Bayaban (women’s 200m 50 years), Julio Bayaban (men’s 200m 55 years) and Lobos (men’s 100m hurdles 55 years).

Host China bagged the overall title with 209 gold, 184 silver and 129 bronze while India finished second with 37 gold, 43 silver and 66 bronze.

Japan placed third (34-28-16) followed by Sri Lanka (32-36-47), Taiwan (31-23-24), Thailand (24-13-4), Iran (18-12-13), Hong Kong (11-19-24), Kazakhstan (9-8-5) and Indonesia (8-1-3).