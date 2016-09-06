PH bags six medals in Asian Wushu meet

The Philippine wushu team brought home six medals in the just-concluded 9th Asian Wushu Championships in Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei.

Divine Wally of Baguio City delivered the gold medal in the female Sanda 48kg. division after beating Vietnam’s Luan Thi Hoang, 2-0.

The 19-year-old Wally prevailed over her opponent from Indonesia and Korea to reach the championship round of the 36-nation tournament held at the Taoyuan Arena.

Arnel Mandal, who hails from Iloilo City, bagged the silver medal in the male Sanda 52kg. division while those who settled for the bronze medals were Agatha Chrystenzen Wong of Manila (taiji), Hergie Bacyadan of Kalinga (female Sanda 65kg.), Carlos Baylon Jr. of Davao (male Sanda 56kg.) and Clemente Tabugara Jr. of Zamboanga (male Sanda 65kg.)

The Philippines won four silvers and three bronzes in the 8th Asian Wushu Championships held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Wally will spearhead the team going to the 8th Sanda World Cup slated for Nov. 1-6 in Xian, China.

Wally earned the right to compete in the World Cup after winning the gold medal in the 13th World Wushu Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia last year. She was a silver medalist in the 7th Asian Junior Championships and the SEA Games in Myanmar in 2013.

The Philippines will also send 11 athletes to the 6th World Junior Wushu Championships scheduled on Sept. 25 to Oct. 4 in Burgas City, Bulgaria.

PNA