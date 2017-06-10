PH bank holiday on Monday, June 12

Philippine government offices, schools, private companies, the stock exchange and most banks will be suspending their operations on Monday, June 12, as the nation marks its 119th Independence Day.

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) advised the investing public there will be no trading that day. Trading will resume on Tuesday, June 13.

Most commercial banks will be closed, with some of them offering only limited services, but their automated teller machines (ATMs) and other online platforms will offer uninterrupted service.

Security Bank Corp. said all its branches will be closed, except the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 branch (for customers with terminal passes only) and Terminal 3 branches.

United Coconut Planters Bank branches will also be shut, but its ATMs, Connect, Mobile Phone Banking and telebanking facilities will remain available for balance inquiry, fund transfer and bills payment transactions, it said.

Regular banking operations will resume on Tuesday, the banks said.

MUC/AiB