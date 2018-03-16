PH bans birds from The Netherlands

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has imposed a ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds from The Netherlands over an outbreak of bird flu in two of its cities.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said the ban included poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen.

“There’s need to prevent entry of HPAI virus to protect the health of the local poultry population,” Piñol added, referring to the spread of the H5N6 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the cities of Grootegast and Groningen.

In a memorandum dated March 1, 2018, the DA cited a report from the World Organization for Animal Health saying The Netherlands was hit by H5N6, a highly pathogenic bird flu strain that also affected poultry farms in the provinces of Pampanga and Nueva Ecija in August 2017.

With the ban, the DA suspended the processing and evaluation of applications and issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances covering the affected commodities.

The DA chief said veterinary quarantine officers and inspectors in all major Philippine ports must stop and confiscate all inbound shipments of the banned items, except heat-treated products.