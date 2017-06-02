PH beefs up cybersecurity amid WannaCry threat

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is taking the widespread WannaCry attack a “wake-up call” and putting measures in place to make the cyberspace in the country more resilient.

DICT assistant secretary Allan Cabanlong, in-charge for cybersecurity and enabling technologies, said Thursday that “the government is treating this attack as a wake-up call.”

Cabanlong pointed out that while the department has been actively creating awareness among the Filipinos even before that worldwide outbreak, the country still needs to take more aggressive actions to avoid these attacks.

According to him, the cyberspace must adhere to the same rules applied to weapons in the physical world.

“We need to consider the damage to civilians that comes from hoarding these vulnerabilities and the use of these exploits,” he told The Manila Times.

Thus, aside from the National Cybersecurity Plan 2022 which presents the government strategies to protect the Philippine cyberspace, including cybersecurity awareness, the DICT has the Cybersecurity Caravans which was first introduced in Zamboanga in April, to be followed by Cebu next month.

According to Cabanlong, the Cybersecurity team has been visible in the national and international scenes speaking on cybersecurity strategy, education and awareness.

While Cabanlong acknowledged the difficulty in meeting the cyber risks in the country, especially after the ‘WannaCry’ incident, he insists that “the problem is too important not to understand.”

“Interconnected technologies permeate all aspects of the global economy,” he pointed out.”

“Addressing cyber risk will require collaboration between the government and industries,” he said. “Together, the Philippine government and industries can make our economy more resilient to the most important risk of the 21st century,” he added.