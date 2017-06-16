PH begins campaign in FIBA 3×3 World Cup

THE Philippine team, composed of Kobe Paras, Kiefer Ravena and Jeron Teng, will begin its campaign in the 2017 FIBA Men’s 3X3 World Cup slated on June 17 to June 21 in Nantes, France.

Paras, Ravena and the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player Teng will be reinforced by big man Jay-R Quinahan of Northern Luzon Expressway.

“Honestly, we have no idea what kind of players we are going to face,” said the 19-year-old Paras.

“I’m sure they are tall players because they are mostly Europeans. We are not the tallest team there but we will play with a lot of heart and that’s our advantage.”

Paras differentiated the challenge of the 3-on-3 format compared to the usual 5-on-5 basketball. “It’s like a 10-minute sprint and no timeout. Your rest will only be in dead ball. But this tournament will enhance our conditions.”

The Philippine is bracketed in Group B with Slovenia, Romania, El Salvador and host France.

The team’s coach Eric Altamirano did not accompany his wards to the tourney.

