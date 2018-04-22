PH begins research at mineral-rich sea plateau

Three Philippine ships have started to conduct maritime scientific research at the Philippine Rise (Benham Rise) since last week, according to National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr.

“We have three ships there now conducting maritime scientific research and then they will move to the other parts of the Philippines,” Esperon said on Wednesday at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City after a change of command ceremony.

According to Esperon, the ships were deployed to the area on April 12.

Last February, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a stop to the entry of foreign vessels into the Philippine Rise after a revelation made by Rep. Gary Alejano of Magdalo party-list that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) had allowed China to conduct maritime research with the University of the Philippines in the area.

“More marine scientific research will be conducted there now by us. No more foreign ships there,” Esperon said.

“We can patrol by UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles], by aircraft, by radars, by ships and even by imagery,” he added.

In June last year, the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) went to the Philippine Rise and hoisted a Philippine flag at the mineral-rich underwater plateau.

Earlier last year, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said they have spotted Chinese surveillance vessels within the area.

The United Nations has declared the 13 million-hectare Philippine Rise, which is off the province of Aurora, as part of the Philippines’ continental shelf in 2012.