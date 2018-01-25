PH bet finishes 1st runner up in Miss Intercontinental

ANOTHER Binibining Pilipinas has done her country proud, almost snagging the first Miss Intercontinental title for this beauty pageant-loving nation.

Katarina Rodriguez was declared first runner-up on Wednesday night in Egypt (Thursday morning in Manila). Mexico’s Veronica Salas Vallejo won the crown.

The pageant’s Facebook page showed a video of the coronation night with an emotional Rodriguez, trying hard to hold back tears.

In a later video on the same Facebook page, Rodriguez assured fans she was well and has accepted the results.

“Okay lang ito, okay? I miss all of you, I miss my country. It was a tough ride, it was a lot of work, a lot of hours,” she said.

“Thank you again so much for all of the support. I love all of you guys and I can’t wait to be back home.” TESSA MAURICIO-ARRIOLA