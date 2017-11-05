PH bet is Miss Globe 2017 First Runner-Up

Nelda Ibe may not have equalled the feat of titleholder Ann Lorraine Colis in 2015 but definitely improved the standing of Nichole Manalo in 2016 when she placed First Runner-Up in the Miss Globe 2017 pageant held in Tirana, Albania on Friday (Saturday morning in Manila).

Miss Vietnam Do Tran Khanh Ngan succeeded Dimple Patel of India as the new titleholder. Named Second Runner-Up was Miss Siberia Elena Latypova, while Miss Albania Alessia Coku and Miss Cape Verde Simone Heijligers ended third and fourth runner-up respectively.

A pilot by profession, Ibe posted on Instagram shortly after the pageant, “It was an honor and privilege to represent you my beloved country, The Philippines! To God be the Glory! Love, Your #PilotBeautyQueen and will always be, your Miss Globe 2017 1st Runner-Up.”

Early Saturday, Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. posted a congratulatory note on Facebook.

“BPCI Chair Stella Araneta congratulates Binibining Globe Nelda Ibe for her 1st Runner-Up finish in the Miss Globe 2017 beauty pageant that just concluded in Albania. Nelda showed grace and elegance befitting a proud Filipina, making her a true inspiration to women all over the world. BPCI is proud of you, and will continue to support you in your future endeavors,” the post said.

Her placement comes at the heels of her pageant sister, Elizabeth Clenci, who finished Second Runner-Up in the Miss Grand International 2017 pageant held in Vietnam on October 25.

In Japan right now is Mariel de Leon, who’s competing in the Miss International 2017 pageant and hoping to get a back-to-back win for the Philippines as the reigning titleholder is Kylie Verzosa.

The country has produced six Miss International winners with Gemma Cruz Araneta in 1964, Aurora Pijuan in 1970, Melanie Martquez in 1979, Precious Lara Quigaman in 2005 and Bea Rose Santiago in 2013.

ARLO CUSTODIO