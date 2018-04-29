PH bet wins Miss Eco International crown

Filipino-German Cynthia Magpatoc Thomalla was crowned Miss Eco International 2018 in Cairo, Egypt on Friday night (late Saturday morning in Manila) besting 51 other candidates from around the world.|

First runner-up was Miss Indonesia Astira Vernadeia, second runner-up was Miss Vietnam Nguyen Thi Dung, third runner-up was Miss Costa Rica Glennys Medina Segura and fourth runner-up was Miss Peru Kelin Rivera Kroll.

Thomalla is the third winner from last year’s Miss World Philippines pageant, following the wins of Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez as Reina Hispanoamerica 2017 in Bolivia in November and Sophia Senoron as Miss Multinational 2018 in India in February.

The pageant was viewed by pageant aficionados through livestreaming.

In the question-and-answer portion of the contest, Miss Philippines first read out the question, “What do you think is the most important thing that beauty pageants add to people and the world?”

She then answered, “I think the most relevant thing that we beauty queens can add to the word is raising awareness on our own causes. For example, the Miss Eco International is raising the advocacy of sustainable tourism and protecting the environment. And that is the main point of doing beauty pageants, by raising our voices to help the earth.”

Even Thomalla’s fellow candidates applauded her for her answer. She succeeded Amber Bernachi of Canada.

In an interview with pageant-related forum Missosology right after the contest, the 22-year-old Anne Hathaway look-alike said all she wanted was food and sleep.

Her video for the competition centered on Southern Leyte, home province of her mother, but also featured Ormoc City, Manila, Palawan and Davao Oriental.

Before joining Miss World Philippines, Tomalla was Reyna ng Aliwan 2017, representing the Sinulog Festival of Cebu. Born in Hamburg, Germany and the youngest of five siblings, her parents moved back to Southern Leyte when she was nine, along with her older brother.

In her earlier interviews, she said her three older sisters had decided to stay in Germany. They now have their own careers there.

“When we came [to the Philippines], I only speak German. But now I speak English, Tagalog and Bisaya,” she said. Tomalla holds a tourism degree from the University of Cebu.

She’s expected to make a name in showbiz since part of the prizes of the Miss World Philippines 2017 winners are movie contracts with Regal Films.

The Miss Eco International Pageant was established in 2015, officially registered with Egypt’s Ministry of Culture and touted as the biggest beauty pageant in the Middle East.

According to its website, the aim is “to make awareness through the theme of Economy and Environment.”

The first edition was “organized as a prestigious international event bringing together representative of communities and cultures from all over the world, our delegates aim to share their Eco, culture and international network” with the main of objecting of marketing eco-tourism all over the world “and promote the principle of agreement that we will save our planet environmentally.” It adopted the slogan, “Beauty For A Cause.”

The criteria in selecting the winner included interviews, where independent judges asked questions to determine the candidates’ views in life, society and their role in it; the role of women in the impact of the economy and environment; and how the candidate would continue to make a difference, regardless of the results of the competition.

“Although physical fitness is an element of the competition, but the pride of one’s healthy body is more important than the actual size or shape. Wellness of the mind, body and spirit are the key elements of the fitness competition. Harmony of these three elements perpetuates the rider’s ability to serve others,” the organizers explained.

The inaugural winner was Patricia Peklar of Slovenia, followed by Natalia Carvajal of Costa Rica in 2016.