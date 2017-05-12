PH BET WINS MR. GAY WORLD 2017

Baguio City native John Raspado was declared winner of Mr. Gay World 2017 on Wednesday night (Thursday morn-ing in Manila) in Maspalomas, Spain. The 36-year-old businessman is the first winner from the Philippines in the nine-year history of the contest. Raspado also won Best in Swimwear, Mr. Online Vote, Mr. Gay World Closed Door Interview, Best in Formal Wear, and Mr. Social Media. He was ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime” first “I Am PoGay” con-test grand winner.

TWITTER PHOTO