PH bets enter ITF Junior meet QF

Filipino netters John Bryan Decasa Otico and Arthur Craig Pantino barged into the quarterfinals of the 2017 International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Championships boys’ singles being held at the National Tennis Development Center in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

The top-seeded Otico posted an easy 6-2, 6-2 victory over 15th seed Keisuke Saitoh of Japan while the second-ranked Pantino stamped his class in the second set to oust 14th seed Theertha Shashank Macherla of India, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Otico, who will be celebrating his 18th birthday on Sunday, resumes his campaign as he goes up against Huang Lingxiang of China, who scored a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kai Wai Yu of Hong Kong.

For his part, Pantino will be battling seventh seed Indian Sacchitt Sharrma – a come-from-behind winner over American Nikit Neddy, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Filipino-Spanish Diego Garcia Dalisay, on the other hand, failed to secured a spot in the quarterfinals after suffering a 3-6, 4-6 loss to third pick Rishabh Sharda of India in the Grade Four tournament.

In doubles, Otico and Pantino absorbed the day’s biggest upset.

The No. 1 Filipino pair lost to unheralded Indian duo Sumitpat Singh and Dipin Wadhwa in the second round via a 6-2, 4-6, 8-10 decision.

Earlier, Dalisay and Stephan Lhuillier bowed to Pasawee Reansuwong and Kasidit Samrej of Thailand, 4-6, 4-6, in the first round.

Otico aims to win his second singles title this year.

He ruled the Hong Kong ITF Junior Tennis Tournament in January.

Pantino has yet to win an ITF title this season.

His highest placing was reaching the semifinals of doubles event of the DKS ITF Juniors in Kolkata, India in January.