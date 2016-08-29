PH bets exit World 9-Ball Open

All Filipino cue masters were booted out in the main draw of the 2016 World 9-Ball Open held at the Pudong Tangzhen Culture and Sports Center in Shanghai, China.

Jeffrey Ignacio was the highest Filipino finisher as he reached the quarterfinals of the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

But Ignacio was not as lucky as he succumbed to Taiwanese Cheng Yuhsuan via a thrilling 10-11 decision.

Yuhsuan also ousted Carlo Biado in the Round-of-16 (11-10) while Jeffrey de Luna fell to Taiwanese Ko Pin Yi in the other Round-of-16 game (3-11).

Johann Chua and Lee Van Corteza dropped their second-round matches.

In the women’s division, Chezka Centeneo and Rubilen Amit faltered in the Last 16.