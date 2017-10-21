PH bets notch early victories in 14.1 Straight Pool meet

World champions Lee Vann Corteza and Dennis Orcollo posted four straight victories to grab the lead in their respective group stages in the 2017 American 14.1 Straight Pool Championship being held at the Diamond Billiards in Midlothian, Virginia in US.

Corteza, the reigning World 14.1 Straight Pool Championship winner, opened his bid in Group 5 with a 100-0 demolition of Spain’s David Alcaide followed by another impressive win against American Don Polo (100-2).

He also defeated Taiwanese Kai Lun Hsu (100-64) and American Danny Barouty (100-57) for a clean 4-0 start.

Corteza guns for a sweep when he battles 2016 World 14.1 Straight Pool champion Mika Immonen of Finland on the finals day of group stage.

For his part, Orcollo, the former World 8-Ball champion, holds the top spot in Group 7 after blasting America cue masters Max Eberle (100-0), Michale Yednak (100-8), Mike Davis (100-32) and Simon Matthieu (100-97).

Orcollo aims for a fifth-straight win as he goes up against American John Schmidt.

In Group 6, 2004 World 9-Ball titlist Alex Pagulayan also took an early lead with a 3-0 card.

Pagulayan stamped his class over Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz of Spain (100-14), and Americans Bob Hunter (100-31) and Frank Tyers (100-12).

Another Filipino bet Warren Kiamco is in a three-way tie on top in Group 8 with a 3-1 slate.

Kiamco outplayed British Chris Melling (100-12), American Alan Duty (100-18) and Austrian Mario He (100-33) before losing to Petri Makkonen of Finland (16-100).

Makkonen and German Ralf Souquet joined Kiamco in the lead with the same 3-1 in the tournament which offers $10,000 to the champion and $6,000 to the runner-up.

Pagulayan’s next assignments are Jayson Shaw of Scotland and James Gazafi of US while Kiamco tackles Souquet.

Only three players in each group will advance to the knockout stage.