PH bets ready for Para Games

Paralympics medalist Josephine Medina and Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta will spearhead the country’s campaign in the 9th Asean Para Games to be held from September 17 to 23 at the Bukit Jalil National Sports Complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Medina bagged a bronze in table tennis of the prestigious Rio Paralympics last year while Dumapong-Acheta was the first Filipino medalist in Paralympics having won a bronze medal in the Sydney Paralympics powerlifting event in 2000.

“It will not be easy but I can assure our country I will give it my best to win the gold,” said Medina, winner of four gold medals in the 2008 Asean Para Games held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Dumapong-Ancheta also vowed to deliver in the biennial meet.

“I was told by my coaches that I can still compete at this high level for four or five more years,” said the 43-year old Dumapong-Ancheta.

The Philippine delegation also banks on chess master Menandro Redor who earned four gold medals in the 2015 edition in Singapore as well as FIDE Master Sander Severino and Henry Lopez.

Redor will serve as the delegation’s flag bearer in the opening ceremonies slated on Sunday.

A total of 98 athletes comprised the Philippine team with chess having the most number of entries with 17 followed by bowling with 15.

Athletics has nine, badminton (7), boccia (3), cycling (3), goal ball (6), powerlifting (5), table tennis (9), swimming (10) and wheelchair basketball (12).

The Filipinos will be up against strong teams in the region including host Malaysia which has the biggest number of entries with 331 followed by powerhouse Thailand (291), Indonesia (192) and Vietnam (150).

The other participating countries are Myanmar (120), Singapore (92), Cambodia (70), Laos (50), Brunei (27) and East Timor (14).