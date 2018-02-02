PH boosts ‘maritime’ ties with Japan as destroyer docks in Manila

A DESTROYER from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) arrived in Manila on Friday for a two-day goodwill visit and series of activities with the Philippine Navy.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said it was the first time for the Asagiri-class (general type) Japanese Destroyer with a SH-60J helicopter to visit the Philippines.

Lincuna said the BRP Rajah Humabon rendered the customary welcome ceremonies at Corregidor Island and escorted the vessels to its designated anchorage area.

Capt. Ricardo Martin, who represented the Philippine Navy, headed the local contingent when the ship docked at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila.

Commander Michiaki Mori, Captain Koji Saito, commander of escort division two of JMSDF, and their crew were aboard the vessel.

In his arrival speech, Saito said the ship and the transfer of its cargo, the TC-90, showed “remarkable proof of strong navy-to-navy” relations” between the Philippines and Japan.

“. . . the TC-90 made its first patrol flight mission two days ago at [Scarborough Shoal]. The transfer of TC-90s is one of [the]remarkable proof that shows our strong navy-to-navy relations and I believe those aircrafts [will]help your maritime patrol capabilities,” Saito said.

Saito was referring to the TC-90’s first patrol mission over the disputed Scarborough Shoal early this week. DEMPSEY REYES