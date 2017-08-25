PH booters end SEAG campaign

The Philippine football teams posted different results in their final games in the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) on Thursday in Malaysia.

Closing its campaign on a bright note, the men’s Under-22 national team downed Timor-Leste, 2-1, at the Universiti Malaya Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

With the victory, the young Filipino booters finished No. 4 in the six-team Group B with three points on a 2-0-3 win-draw-loss record.

Javier Gayoso netted the opener – his first goal in the tournament – to put PH XI ahead just 10 minutes into the game but Timor-Leste equalized before the halftime.

Gayoso salvaged the men of Marlon Maro as the forward struck the match-winner in the stoppage time.

The women’s national squad, on the other hand, absorbed a 1-3 defeat to eventual silver medalist Thailand at the Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Stadium in Shah Alam.

Following an opening day win, the Malditas suffered their third straight loss as they remained on the hunt of an elusive podium finish in the biennial meet.

Let Dimzon’s wards finished fourth with the three points they grabbed in a 2-1 decision over last place finisher Malaysia.

Hali Long fired the consolation goal for the PH lady booters after Rattikan Thongsumbut notched the first goal in the 38th minute while Nisa Romyen and Pitsamai Sornsai scored one apiece in the second half for Thailand.

Meanwhile, Vietnam copped the gold medal with a superior goal difference even as Myanmar defended its bronze medal in the women’s football competition.