PH-bound Vietnam ship suffers gas leak, 1 killed

A crewmember of a Philippines-bound Vietnamese cargo vessel died, while three others were hospitalized after they were stricken by a gas leak on board, port authorities in Malaysia reported.

The Vimaru Pearl, a general cargo ship reportedly carrying timber products and other assorted cargo, was

forced to make an emergency call at the Malaysian port of Kota Kinabalu on February 13 after a gas leak traced to the ship’s rice storage room filled the engine control room with toxic fumes.

Four of the 21 crewmembers were in or near the control room at the time and were overcome by the gas, the Sabah Ports Authority said on its website.

One of the crewmembers was pronounced dead after the four were taken to Kota Kinabalu’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the Ports Authority quoted a fire and rescue official as saying.

The Vimaru Pearl was due to arrive in the Philippines on February 14, but according to VesselTracker was still in Kota Kinabalu as of Friday, pending the completion of decontamination procedures and clearance from the Ports Authority.