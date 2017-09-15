PH bowlers begin campaign in AIMAG

World Cup-bound Krizziah Tabora and Jomar Jumapao will banner the country’s bid in the bowling competition of the 2017 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) slated on September 17 to 27 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Tabora and Jumapao are fresh from winning their respective national titles in the 2017 Philippine National Open that earned them the right to represent the country in the 2017 Bowling World Cup on November 4 to 12 in Hermosillo, Mexico.

This will be the second appearance of Tabora in the World Cup.

In 2012, Tabora also qualified for the world meet in Wroclaw, Poland but failed to make it to the podium as she finished 13th overall.

For his part, Jumapao will be seeing action in World Cup for the first time.

But before going to Mexico, the two veteran keglers will be shooting for medals in the Asian meet along with six other seasoned players.

Joining Tabora in the women’s team are former World Trio Championship gold medalist Liza Del Rosario, Lara Posadas and Marie Alexis Sy while the other members of the men’s squad are Anton Jose Alcazaren, Kenneth Chua and Ivan Dominic Malig.

The bowling competition will start on September 21 with the men’s singles event followed by the women’s singles on September 22, men’s doubles on September 23, women’s doubles on September 24 and the team event on September 25 (preliminary round), September 26 (semifinals) and September 27 (finals).

The national bowling team failed to win a gold medal in the recently concluded 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

They only won a bronze out of 11 gold medals at stake in the competition.