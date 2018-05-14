PH bows to Brazil, falls to third-place match

Despite putting up a valiant stand, Team Philippines bowed out of title contention in the Street Child World Cup 2018 after absorbing a slim 0-1 loss to defending champion Brazil in the girls’ division semifinals on Monday at the Sapsan Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The young Filipina booters firmly held their ground against the more technically skilled Brazilians but the latter still found a way to win late in the game.

Brazil’s striker fired a long shot that rolled between the legs of the Philippines’ goalkeeper in the waning moments, securing the South Americans’ return to the Street Child World Cup finals.

It was another heartbreak for the Filipino delegation assembled by Fairplay For All Foundation to the Brazilian team.

The Philippines fell short of a golden finish in the previous edition of the Street Child World Cup back in 2014, losing 0-1 to then host Brazil in the finals.

The Nivea-backed Team PH still has a shot at the podium when it squares off with England in the battle for the third place.

Before getting relegated to the bronze match, the Filipinas had a decent campaign as it made a second straight appearance in the knockout stage of the quadrennial tournament.

Team PH arranged a final four faceoff versus Brazil after nipping Mauritius in the quarterfinals, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to that, the Filipinas had a splendid group stage performance as it hacked out a 6-0 rout of India and settled for 1-1 draw with England to top Group C.

The Street Child World Cup is a global charity event that kicks off ahead of the FIFA World Cup. It aims to change the negative perspective and treatment of street-connected children around the world.