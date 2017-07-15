PH bows to Vietnam in AFF U-15 meet

The Philippines suffered yet another beating as it lost to Vietnam, 0-7, in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-15 Youth Championship 2017 on Friday night at the Chonburi Campus Stadium 1 in Chonburi, Thaliand.

With the dismal result, the Boys’ Under-15 national team absorbed its third defeat in as many games and got practically booted out with still two games to play.

This marked the Philippines’ third elimination in the annual competition since it rejoined in 2013.

The Filipino junior booters conceded three goals in the first half and four in the final 45 minutes to six players of last year’s runner-up Vietnam.

In its previous matches, the Philippines bowed down to Malaysia, 0-2, and received a 0-4 whipping from Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Malaysia pounded Brunei Darussalam, 3-0, to notch its third win in three games and move up to the second spot even as Cambodia edged out Timor-Leste, 1-0, for its second victory.

The Philippines will have a chance to score its breakthrough win when it battles also-ran Timor-Leste on Sunday at the same venue.