PH boxers bag five medals in Russia tilt

Five of the eight national boxers sent to the Korotkov Memorial came home with medals after more than a week in the chilly spring weather in Khabarovsk, Russia.

Eumir Felix Marcial, 22, 2011 Junior World Champion and two-time SEA Games gold medalist, walloped the opposition in the middleweight division. He knocked down several opponents on the way to the finals, including a fancied hometown boy. He decisioned a North Korean o the Finals.

Nesthy Petecio picked up her third gold medal for the year (she earlier won in tournaments in India and Poland) with a pulsating performance highlighted by a knockdown she scored against Chinese Jun Hua Yin in the semifinals, who won silver in the Rio Olympics. Petecio had never beaten the Chinese girl in 4 previous encounters. She eventually won her finals match against another North Korean.

Diminutive Carlo Paalam, light flyweight, copped the third Philippine medal with his clever win over South Korean Shin Jong Hun, who won gold in the 2014 Asian Games. The Korean was given a standing eight-count in the 2nd round.

Lightweight James Palicte settled for silver, even though he dropped his North Korean foe in the second round. However, his opponent recovered and used some clever holding moves that frustrated the Negros Occidental native.

Leyte pride Aira Villegas won bronze in the women’s flyweight class.

Other members of the delegation were Mario Fernandez and Joel Bacho who reached the quarterfinals and Marvin Tabamo.