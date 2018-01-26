PH brand participates at US food show

FoodPhilippines, the country’s signature brand for food items under the Department of Trade and Industry’s Center for International Trade Exhibitions and Missions (DTI-Citem), participated in the Winter Fancy Food Show (WFFS) in San Francisco, California, from January 21 to 23.

Organized by Citem in partnership with the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in San Francisco, FoodPhilippines offered food products from 17 Filipino food exporters.

These were Arko Foods, Bethany Sales Inc. (Tamcor Mexim USA), Century Pacific Food Inc., Hacienda Macalauan Inc., Islamic Da’wah Council of the Philippines, JNRM Corp., Magical Blend Marketing International, Magic Melt Foods Inc., Mama Sita’s (Marigold Manufacturing Corp.), Monde M.Y. San Corp., Pasciolco Agri Ventures, Profood International Corp., Sagrex Food Inc., San Miguel Pure Foods Inc., Seabest Food Beverage Corp., Subic Superfood, Inc. and Super Q.

According to the Specialty Food Association’s Trendspotter panel, Filipino cuisine was a top food trend at the WFFS.

The country’s participation was part of the DTI’s efforts to further promote Philippine specialty food products in overseas trade shows.

Philippine Consul General Henry Bensurto Jr., welcomed the country’s delegation when the WFFS opened on January 21, and discussed expanding trade opportunities between the US West Coast and the Philippines with his economic diplomacy team the next day.

The WFFS is the West Coast’s largest specialty food and beverage event. It has an estimated 20,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibitors annually. It showcases more than 80,000 food items and drinks.